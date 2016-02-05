FΛNTΛSY

Before Material Design

FΛNTΛSY
FΛNTΛSY
Hire Us
  • Save
Before Material Design brand language clean blue white motion concept design material
Download color palette

During the rather large endeavor at Google by multiple parties to design and contribute to Material Design we had the opportunity to pioneer and explore how Material Design would translate to products and sites. While Material Design was still a work in progress our mission gave us an opportunity to contribute to the design and motion language via our explorations and concepts.

This was one of hundreds of iterations.

______________________________________________
Visit us http://fantasy.co or join us jobs@fantasy.co

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
FΛNTΛSY
FΛNTΛSY
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by FΛNTΛSY

View profile
    • Like