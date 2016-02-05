Brooks Hungate

intentional marriage icon

Brooks Hungate
Brooks Hungate
  • Save
intentional marriage icon purple pink im marriage icon monogram
Download color palette

I'm working on a logo for my parents who are marriage counselors. They are starting a new non-profit organization to counsel young couples called "intentional marriage".

Just wanting thoughts on this monogram/icon and coloring and all that.

It's hard working for family because you don't wanna screw it up. It's not a project you finish and don't ever see again. I'm going to be staring at this thing for years to come.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Brooks Hungate
Brooks Hungate

More by Brooks Hungate

View profile
    • Like