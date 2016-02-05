Drew Bingham

#015 On/Off Switch

elevator 015 off on switch challenge mobile ux ui dailyui
#015 of the Daily UI Challenge. The prompt here is "On/Off Switch." My design here was inspired by elevator buttons. Any feedback is appreciated, thanks!

Posted on Feb 5, 2016
