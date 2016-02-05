Sarah Tanner
Redbooth

Emoji Picker

Sarah Tanner
Redbooth
Sarah Tanner for Redbooth
  • Save
Emoji Picker interaction principle for mac emojis communication chat collaboration redbooth
Download color palette

Be more expressive in Redbooth with emojis!


Sketch // Principle

Redbooth
Redbooth

More by Redbooth

View profile
    • Like