Kelsey Olson

080 VU Meter

Kelsey Olson
Kelsey Olson
  • Save
080 VU Meter widget sound waves analog meter vu meter 080 dailyui
Download color palette

Day 080 of Paul Flavius Nechita's dailyui challenge the VU meter. Remember these things?

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 080 - VU Meter
By Paul Flavius Nechita
View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Kelsey Olson
Kelsey Olson

More by Kelsey Olson

View profile
    • Like