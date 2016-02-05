ZengBin

Happy Chinese New Year

ZengBin
ZengBin
  • Save
Happy Chinese New Year new year man boy cute avatar chinese warm red happy
Download color palette

Home for the holiday~~
Happy Chinese New Year to all !!!
By the way,Tomorrow is my birthday~haha~
See you!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
ZengBin
ZengBin

More by ZengBin

View profile
    • Like