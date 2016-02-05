Kevin Greene

Tomorrow May Never Come

Tomorrow May Never Come
The sand is your lifetime. It will eventually run out. The diamond at the top can't fall through to the bottom. It represents what you leave behind – memories and impact on others. The blue bird is prosperous and healthy. It represents the good things in life. The green one is ill and falling out of the sky. It represents the hardships. Cherish everything. Tomorrow may never come.

Rebound of
Tomorrow May Never Come
By Kevin Greene
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
