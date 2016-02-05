Michael Gribbin

SWIM WITH THEF ISHES

Michael Gribbin
Michael Gribbin
  • Save
SWIM WITH THEF ISHES design photoshop font photography typography
Download color palette

I spent 2 hours editing this fish and putting font behind it the other night and I'm not 100% sure why. Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Michael Gribbin
Michael Gribbin

More by Michael Gribbin

View profile
    • Like