Benjamin Rückert

Corporate Design: Sugar Packaging

Benjamin Rückert
Benjamin Rückert
  • Save
Corporate Design: Sugar Packaging typography illustration minimalistic conceptual sugar corporate design packaging
Download color palette

Short-term project - overall re-design for Nordzucker's "Sweet Family" series. Developed during a corporate-design course at the university of applied science Potsdam.

Benjamin Rückert
Benjamin Rückert

More by Benjamin Rückert

View profile
    • Like