Kodie Beckley

Invasion Championship Wrestling Logo

Kodie Beckley
Kodie Beckley
  • Save
Invasion Championship Wrestling Logo wordmark branding kelowna championship invasion wrestling logo
Download color palette

The final version of the logo that the wonderful Invasion Championship Wrestling folks and I had the opportunity to work together on. Invasion Championship Wrestling is a wonderful charity focused wrestling promotion based out of the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia, Canada who have had the honour of hosting names such as Jimmy "Mouth of the South" Hart, Gangrel, and "Double J" Jeff Jarrett.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Kodie Beckley
Kodie Beckley

More by Kodie Beckley

View profile
    • Like