Ian Mintz
AppDirect Design

Third Thursday Variations

Ian Mintz
AppDirect Design
Ian Mintz for AppDirect Design
  • Save
Third Thursday Variations happy hour wineglass tumbler decanter cute
Download color palette

Some variations of AppDirect's happy hour logo.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
AppDirect Design
AppDirect Design
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by AppDirect Design

View profile
    • Like