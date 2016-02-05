Joe Nicklo

Joe Nicklo
Joe Nicklo
Batman Shattered Styleframe comics title design title sequence motion graphics styleframe batman
It's been a while since I've had the chance to work on this but I wanted to share a quick crop of a styleframe for the Batman Court of Owls title sequence project that I'm working on. Learn more about the project here: https://medium.com/@josephnicklo/project-1-status-update-1-cdadaafecc8f#.u2jfqqu51

WIP: Court of the Owls Title Sequence Style Frame
By Joe Nicklo
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Joe Nicklo
Joe Nicklo

