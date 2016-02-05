Brock Kenzler

Vest - logo & preloader

Brock Kenzler
Brock Kenzler
  • Save
Vest - logo & preloader australia aussie startups vest green loading preloader animation logo
Download color palette

At Josephmark this week, we launched a little something called Vest - a new way to see which Aussie startups are generating the most buzz online.

Here's the logo I designed and the very clever Alex Gee of Breeder turned it into this sweet animation. You can see it in action as a preloader when you click into a startup.

Check out Vest here: http://thisisvest.com/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Brock Kenzler
Brock Kenzler

More by Brock Kenzler

View profile
    • Like