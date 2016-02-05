Ran Liu

Mobilized book cover design

It's finally out! I designed the book cover for Mobilized. It's a clever play on the word "mobilized". Mobilization is here, are you enjoying the ride?

You can pre-order the book here on Amazon. http://www.amazon.com/Mobilized-Insiders-Business-Connected-Technology/dp/1626567409/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1454721914&sr=8-1&keywords=mobilized

Feb 5, 2016
