Liquid Page icon practice

Liquid Page icon practice icon ios mac apple blue
Some icons practice inspired by iOS4 icon made by Kamil Khadeyev

The goal was to work lights and acheive that nasty water effect. I'm pretty pleased about it :)

Posted on Aug 29, 2011
