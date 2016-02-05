Richard Robinson

Homework App Video UI V2

Richard Robinson
Richard Robinson
  • Save
Homework App Video UI V2 apple app ios colourful flat questions modal video
Download color palette

Version 2.0 for a pop-up multiple choice question overlay UI of a video for a Homework app.

E4ecc16619e4fb4f913e829d4f40c5ca
Rebound of
Homework App Video UI
By Richard Robinson
View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Richard Robinson
Richard Robinson

More by Richard Robinson

View profile
    • Like