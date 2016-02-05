Jessica Tenuta

Professor Dashboard

Jessica Tenuta
Jessica Tenuta
  • Save
Professor Dashboard ui report illustration field entry date dashboard
Download color palette

A snapshot of the MVP of a reporting dashboard for professors using Packback. Keeping it simple, but working to carry through our playful design standards even on something as functional as a reporting dashboard.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Jessica Tenuta
Jessica Tenuta

More by Jessica Tenuta

View profile
    • Like