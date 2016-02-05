SHOCKJOY

NIKE CityScape3

SHOCKJOY
SHOCKJOY
  • Save
NIKE CityScape3 keyshot environment art architectural illustration © shockjoy 3d
Download color palette

A self-initiated, inspirational 3D illustration, concepted in an effort to foster a possible future collaboration between NIKE & SHOCKJOY.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
SHOCKJOY
SHOCKJOY

More by SHOCKJOY

View profile
    • Like