Stallz gig flyer

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My client wanted an enhanced flyer based on his draft with some suggested modifications from the identified musician.
I took his general idea and ran with it using a layered Photoshop composite. I added texture and separation to the background, made slight changes to the text to keep in incorporated with the logo theme/style and also created contrast when necessary. Finally I added some effects and color correction to really tie the composition together. We were working on a tight one-night deadline, and completed the project in about 3.5 hours. I uploaded both CMYK print ready and RGB web ready files.