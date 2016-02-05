Stallz gig flyer

My client wanted an enhanced flyer based on his draft with some suggested modifications from the identified musician.

I took his general idea and ran with it using a layered Photoshop composite. I added texture and separation to the background, made slight changes to the text to keep in incorporated with the logo theme/style and also created contrast when necessary. Finally I added some effects and color correction to really tie the composition together. We were working on a tight one-night deadline, and completed the project in about 3.5 hours. I uploaded both CMYK print ready and RGB web ready files.