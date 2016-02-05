SHOCKJOY

NIKE CityScape3 – legend

NIKE CityScape3 – legend architectural diagram ui legend © shockjoy 3d
A legend to depict 19 distinct components, illustrating atmospheric conditions and architectural, structural & common building features. They were rendered using the layer color sourced from the original CAD file (Rhino 3D).

Posted on Feb 5, 2016
