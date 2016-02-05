Informative Alert

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Earlier this week I attended UXPALA's event where Jared Spool presented "Is Design Metrically Opposed?" This little graphic is inspired by a piece of his lecture where he pointed out that the devil is in the details and in this case, one can find valuable user behavior based upon what happens after an error message appears. What a fun and informative night and thank you for the inspiration Jared!