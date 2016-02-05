Mark Fallis

Gunnar Logo - version 2

Mark Fallis
Mark Fallis
  • Save
Gunnar Logo - version 2 leather branding logo
Download color palette

First version got scrapped, so here's a new version based on their feedback...

859445cf6dad994b9273ad61549dfa92
Rebound of
Gunnar Logo Exploration
By Mark Fallis
View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Mark Fallis
Mark Fallis

More by Mark Fallis

View profile
    • Like