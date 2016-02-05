Marysol Stepanof
Marysol Stepanof
Marysol Stepanof for JibJab
IDK c4d motiondesign jibjabdesign jibjabapp
Had some fun making animated type gifs for the WordArt series in Jib Jab app!

Posted on Feb 5, 2016
