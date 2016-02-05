Spirulina Label

I should eat more Spirulina. I don't which is probably why I have the Black Death right now. This is a non-finalized version of this label. The procedure for these is usually that they go through the manufacturers before finalizing. There are a lot of things you can and can't say on products intended to be nutritional supplements and that is for the best. I've gotten very familiar with the regulations but I am always trying to learn more. This is my favorite label for this line now. The simple graphical take on Spirulina in the background is inspired by Aztec codecs of water Spirulina was harvest on. The texture is based on closeups of the actual Spirulina algae. Nice compromise. It is trying to say 'healthy water plant' rather than 'algae' or in a worst case scenario 'pond slime' I had a lot of fun thinking about this amazing natural product.