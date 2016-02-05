JibJab

JibJab App - Word Art

The JibJab App contains a grab bag of different GIFs and videos, but the Design Team had a blast introducing animated typography to the mix.

Design Credits
Creative Direction: https://dribbble.com/jawshsmyth
UI/UX: https://dribbble.com/himay
Type Design: https://dribbble.com/gregmako
Motion: https://dribbble.com/marysolstepanof

Posted on Feb 5, 2016
