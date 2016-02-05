Thito

Raphael Gatti logo

I helped to create and develop a new brand to my friend Raphael Gatti, an underwater photographer. You at the same time makes several roles: photographer, scuba diver or sportsman and also the lover of a world to be discovered.

I will publish the full details design after on my Behance.

Credits to Paul Nicklen for this photography, thank you!
Lettuce Coral, Phoenix Islands
http://photography.nationalgeographic.com/wallpaper/photography/photos/underwater-landscapes/lettuce-coral-nicklen/

