Counter Part

It's almost Valentine's day guys! Time to tell your geeky designer boyfriend and girlfriends how you feel =)
You can purchase my geeky valentine card on society 6 at https://society6.com/geekyvalentine
check the full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/6979983/My-Geeky-Valentine
https://www.behance.net/gallery/22687049/My-Geeky-Valentine-Part-2