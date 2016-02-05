Roberto Quiñones

Sweet Tweet

Roberto Quiñones
Roberto Quiñones
Hire Me
  • Save
Sweet Tweet sweet republica design typography tweet ice cream type logotype logo
Download color palette

Sweet Tweet was a social media and PR self promotion campaign by República. The main idea consisted in sharing free Ice Cream to everybody and upload a picture or post a tweet using the hashtag #rethinkrelevant on twitter. mmmm

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Roberto Quiñones
Roberto Quiñones
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Roberto Quiñones

View profile
    • Like