Thomas Wightman

Dirty Talk

Thomas Wightman
Thomas Wightman
  • Save
Dirty Talk beer bottles
Download color palette

Typographic posters aimed at promoting environmental awareness. This poster representing the amount of waste produced that can be recycled. Typography made from beer bottles and tinfoil

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Thomas Wightman
Thomas Wightman

More by Thomas Wightman

View profile
    • Like