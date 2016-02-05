Anastasiia Andriichuk

Logo for Swifty shipment hat postman post delivery logo
Hi fellas!
Sharing my ideas of logo for delivery app.

Client has a strong vision that it has to be a postman hat :)

Would be great to get some feedback from you, guys.

See you

Posted on Feb 5, 2016
