Nate Bruzdzinski

Il Gamberetto

Nate Bruzdzinski
Nate Bruzdzinski
  • Save
Il Gamberetto chef art vector flat food parm italian shrimp
Download color palette

A little shrimp I created that will be made into wearable pins. Buon Appetito!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Nate Bruzdzinski
Nate Bruzdzinski

More by Nate Bruzdzinski

View profile
    • Like