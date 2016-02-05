Rory Phillips

Mecha Sturmfaust

Rory Phillips
Rory Phillips
  • Save
Mecha Sturmfaust si-fi pulp pilot illustration cat mecha
Download color palette

A detail of the Mecha Pilot from my piece for the #roboshow @lightgreyartgallery

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Rory Phillips
Rory Phillips

More by Rory Phillips

View profile
    • Like