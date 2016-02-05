Nathalie N.

Nepsu's Chameleon

Nathalie N.
Nathalie N.
  • Save
Nepsu's Chameleon chameleon nepsu vector logo technology
Download color palette

A logo I made for Nepsu, a startup based in Montreal creating home essential electronics.

Facebook

Shoutout to @Sticker Mule for making free stickers!

Dribbble free stickers for everyone stickermule still 2x
Rebound of
Free Custom Stickers For Everyone
By Sticker Mule
View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Nathalie N.
Nathalie N.

More by Nathalie N.

View profile
    • Like