Jovana Andjelkovic

Day 057 - Twitter Profile

Jovana Andjelkovic
Jovana Andjelkovic
Hire Me
  • Save
Day 057 - Twitter Profile user interface card profile twitter day57 day057 daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

I'm following tasks set by Paul Flavius Nechita
His dribbble: https://dribbble.com/NpaulFlavius
His website: http://www.100daysui.com/

Day 057 task: Twitter Profile

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Jovana Andjelkovic
Jovana Andjelkovic
Building digital products
Hire Me

More by Jovana Andjelkovic

View profile
    • Like