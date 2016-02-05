Offroadcode Logos

James Young

Playing around with some of the logo tweaks for the new site.

This one is a refresh of the mountains we use in the current site (the offroad bit in Offroadcode is a nod to our love of biking/running etc - bit cheesy I know)

I also wanted to try and add in a little reference to the code part with the accent lines being like a document / file.

Don't know how well it works, I'm no logo designer so I'd love to hear any critique from more experienced hands :)

Rebound of
Trying out some logo tweaks
By James Young
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
