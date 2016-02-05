Antti Kareinen

Website for finance / investment service

Antti Kareinen
Antti Kareinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Website for finance / investment service illustration page landing hero design ui web
Download color palette

Recently I did a complete redesign for a Finnish finance / investment service called Sijoitustieto. You can check the full case study here: http://anakonda.co/work/sijoitustieto/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Antti Kareinen
Antti Kareinen
Product design and branding
Hire Me

More by Antti Kareinen

View profile
    • Like