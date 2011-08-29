Jim LePage

Relatively Speaking logo

Relatively Speaking logo family relative relationships
Logo for a 6 week sermon series called "Relatively Speaking." The series asks "What does God say about our relationships and families?"

Top color would change each week of the series, giving 6 different variations of the logo.

Posted on Aug 29, 2011
