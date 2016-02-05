Shane Helm
Engage

SCORECARD

Shane Helm
Engage
Shane Helm for Engage
Hire Us
  • Save
SCORECARD democrat republican scorecard web app interface 2016 candidates election politics
SCORECARD democrat republican scorecard web app interface 2016 candidates election politics
Download color palette
  1. helm_shot315.jpg
  2. pixels.scorecard.png

We just launched a new web app for the 2016 Election season.

Want to know which candidate has raised the most money, or who has the most Twitter followers, or who is still in the race for the White House? Scorecard let's you keep up with all the data.

Give it a try at http://scorecard.enga.ge/

Engage
Engage
We partner with you to design winning solutions
Hire Us

More by Engage

View profile
    • Like