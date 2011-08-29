Ethan Geyer

VTLCo. Cards

My friend that I designed this logo for got his business cards in the mail today. Satin coated 16pt cardstock. He said that they feel great.

His blog has some really cool pictures of his reclaimed lumber process, if you want to check it out: http://www.virgintimberlumber.com/blog

Rebound of
Logo WIP
By Ethan Geyer
Posted on Aug 29, 2011
