Jeremy Loyd

Artcrank poster

Jeremy Loyd
Jeremy Loyd
  • Save
Artcrank poster sketchy hand lettering halftone artcrank
Download color palette

A peek at the Artcrank poster I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2011
Jeremy Loyd
Jeremy Loyd
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jeremy Loyd

View profile
    • Like