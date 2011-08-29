Stephen Kennedy

Typical Urban Parking Lot Conditions

Stephen Kennedy
Stephen Kennedy
  • Save
Typical Urban Parking Lot Conditions diagram figure-ground parking urban planning black red pie chart roads blocks
Download color palette

Study of typical conditions of surface parking in various urban typologies. (see full set here)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2011
Stephen Kennedy
Stephen Kennedy

More by Stephen Kennedy

View profile
    • Like