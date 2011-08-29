Product Category List

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
As I catch up here on Dribbble, I'm continuing to show some things that didn't see the light of day. This is an earlier version of FreePeople.com that ended up not launching for business reasons. But take a look at the new one, I designed that too.
Grids don't necessarily need to be apparent. On this category level page, each item had different padding and background images. (Due to image caching services, we were able to get very good download speeds, even with the images.)