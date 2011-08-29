Kanobu logotype

Evgeniya Rodina

Evgeniya Rodina
Evgeniya Rodina
Logo for kanobu.ru (Turbomilk design studio, 2009).

Posted on Aug 29, 2011
Evgeniya Rodina
Evgeniya Rodina

