Dan Lehman

Rainforest Alliance Icon

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Rainforest Alliance Icon simple line icon badge nature green trees forest monkey rainforest
Download color palette

Is that monkey sipping on coffee? Yes.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2016
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like