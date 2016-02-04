Thomas Michel
Alert Creation iOS

Alert Creation iOS simple search creation create steps twitter ios product minimalist interface ux ui
We are about to release Mention iOS 4.0 app on the App Store! Here is the new Alert creation process where you can add keywords/sources to monitor them. The main mission was to simplify and offer a fast creative process while creating something strong (the alert).

Posted on Feb 4, 2016
