Andrew Wolson

Post It portrait - Beetlejuice

Andrew Wolson
Andrew Wolson
  • Save
Post It portrait - Beetlejuice portrait practice pencil sketch beetlejuice asps asps16 illustration drawing
Download color palette

I have been catching up on portrait skills. Because I want to Illustrate my poster for this years Always Summer Poster show. It has been fun getting back into looking at subjects from a lighting perspective. Beetlejuice is one of my warm up portraits and has nothing to do with my final poster.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 3, 2016
Andrew Wolson
Andrew Wolson

More by Andrew Wolson

View profile
    • Like