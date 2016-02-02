Sprocket Android 1.3.3 Bike Page

This build was pretty much a bug fixing and UI cleanup build I coded while my team has been busy with complex new features.

Based on user research at Bay Area bike parties I found that amateur mechanics wanted wide ranging repair tips from Sprocket. I found that the leading community resources linked on forums are usually ParkTool Help Guide, Sheldon Brown and Jim Langley and then build them into the bottom of every bike page as card links.

I cleaned up the IG image credits so that the artist username is given prominence over the hashtag and everything is on the Android grid

I had one of my contractors make sure that the Appbar revealed itself on long bike pages so a mechanic did not need to scroll all the way to the top to share or use the up button

Check out the Android app here!

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en