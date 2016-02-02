Scott Reinen

Meet Me at the Bat

Meet Me at the Bat is a design made for Bronx Pinstripes, a New York Yankees community. The bat outside the old Yankee Stadium was one of the most popular meeting spots for fans before and after a game. Chances are if you were meeting up with friends for a game, it was at the bat.

Posted on Feb 2, 2016
