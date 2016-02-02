Oleksandr Tovarkov

Letter S Tiki face

Letter S Tiki face minimal scary mask australia nea zealand maori tiki face character letter s s
S for scary, a monstrous fearful tiki face that is hiding a character S.
This letter S logo template is quite universal and will be perfect for a strong and dynamic company, a company which is difficult to frighten.

www.tovarkovdesign.com/stikierz

Posted on Feb 2, 2016
