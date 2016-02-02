Letter S Tiki face

S for scary, a monstrous fearful tiki face that is hiding a character S.

This letter S logo template is quite universal and will be perfect for a strong and dynamic company, a company which is difficult to frighten.

Purchase it @ https://graphicriver.net/item/stikierz-face-mask-logo-template/14907557?ref=Tovarkov

→ www.tovarkovdesign.com/stikierz