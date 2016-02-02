Erfan

Rebranding Skive - Study App

Rebranding Skive - Study App branding flat logo shield turquoise pruple blue rainbow university education elearning skive
The past 3-4 month I mainly invested my working hours in this little baby. It was a extensive process and challenging but it was worth it.

I aimed for 4 attributes: University, Clear and Easy, Contribution and Progress

See the full case study on Behance

